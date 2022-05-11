Special vocational school short-listed for European award

The Laboratory of Special Vocational Education (EEEEK), a public secondary school for students with disabilities in the Athens suburb of Agios Dimitrios, has been nominated for the European Commission’s 2022 Vocational Education and Training (VET) Excellence Awards. Established in 2007, the school, which currently has 227 students, promotes entrepreneurship education by preparing students to adapt to their future workplaces. “We seek to identify the special skills of each student and develop them as much as possible in order to facilitate their professional rehabilitation,” social worker Georgia Boulmeti tells Kathimerini. The winners will be announced on May 18. [Nikos Kokkalias]