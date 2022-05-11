IMAGES

Special vocational school short-listed for European award

Special vocational school short-listed for European award

The Laboratory of Special Vocational Education (EEEEK), a public secondary school for students with disabilities in the Athens suburb of Agios Dimitrios, has been nominated for the European Commission’s 2022 Vocational Education and Training (VET) Excellence Awards. Established in 2007, the school, which currently has 227 students, promotes entrepreneurship education by preparing students to adapt to their future workplaces. “We seek to identify the special skills of each student and develop them as much as possible in order to facilitate their professional rehabilitation,” social worker Georgia Boulmeti tells Kathimerini. The winners will be announced on May 18. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Education Special Event
READ MORE
Athens University’s Chinese students celebrate New Year
IMAGES

Athens University’s Chinese students celebrate New Year

Schools close in Xanthi, Thassos due to snow
IMAGES

Schools close in Xanthi, Thassos due to snow

In-person lectures resume with extra checks at Panteion
IMAGES

In-person lectures resume with extra checks at Panteion

Schools reopen under the shadow of the pandemic
IMAGES

Schools reopen under the shadow of the pandemic

Sakellaropoulou in fire-hit village to mark new school year
IMAGES

Sakellaropoulou in fire-hit village to mark new school year

New school year starting with safety measures
IMAGES

New school year starting with safety measures