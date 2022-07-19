IMAGES

Respite from heat expected this week

Tourists make the climb up the Parthenon in Athens, on Monday, after a very warm weekend that saw temperatures climb close to 40 degrees Celsius, but was nonetheless much better than other parts of Europe in the grips of unprecedented heatwaves. According to Greece’s national weather service (EMY), temperatures across the country will dip on Tuesday and Wednesday to the very comfortable high 20s and low 30s, before inching up again starting on Thursday. What will continue to be tricky, is the summer’s customary Etesian winds, which will reach speeds of 8 Beaufort in many parts of the country. People sailing, in particular, are advised to exercise caution and keep abreast of local forecasts. [InTime News]

