sea-level-drop-not-a-cause-for-concern

Low atmospheric pressure and strong southerly winds have caused the sea level to drop by as much as 30 cm in parts of the Aegean, scientists say. The change has been evident over the past 10 days along the shoreline of several Cyclades, Dodecanese and north Aegean islands. “It is a natural phenomenon that is not related to climate change,” Leonidas Perivoliotis, a researcher at the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR), told Kathimerini. Scientists point out that this is a periodic phenomenon, usually occurring in early spring or winter, adding that there is no cause for concern. Sea levels usually return to normal after eight to 10 days.