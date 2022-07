A local jumps over a fence as wildfire burns near the village of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Saturday. Residents were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire which started in mountainous forests threatened properties at the beach resort. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

