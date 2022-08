A tourist swims in Giola, also known as Aphrodite’s Tear, a natural pool next to the sea in Thassos island, Tuesday. According to the local legend, the pool was created by Zeus for Aphrodite to bathe in. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy