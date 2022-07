Mostly driven by a curated selection of classic and arthouse films, attendance at the capital’s open-air theaters so far this summer has been “satisfactory,” according to people in the outdoor cinema business. Ticket sales have been boosted by tourists, with foreign visitors accounting for an estimated 20 percent of viewers at cinemas in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia. [InTime News]

