Maintenance team takes Canadairs under its wing

Members of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at the Elefsina base, west of Athens, work tirelessly to keep Greece’s fleet of Canadair water bombers airworthy during fire season. The amphibious aircraft, which are exposed to sweltering temperatures and sea salt, must have their airframes, engines and propellers inspected by a team of 75 engineers before they can resume operations. “It is a very intense period, but the motivation is huge,” says Ioannis Tzikas, an air engineer officer. “When you see that your work has an impact on people’s lives, it gives you strength.” The entire fleet undergoes its annual overhaul over the winter. [Orestis Seferoglou]

