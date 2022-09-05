IMAGES

Tourism professionals see revenue up 50% by 2030

An action plan prepared and recently published by the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) claims that by improving tourism services and adopting growth targets through specific actions, rather than counting on haphazard growth, revenue from tourism could reach €27 billion by 2030, up 50% from the €18 billion reached in the record year of 2019, a figure that appears set to be matched, if not exceeded, this year. With growth, complaints have arisen about too many visitors as well as exorbitant prices in the most renowned tourist spots. But, to some officials, offering high-end services to customers who can afford them is a good sign.

