NEWS

Temperatures to edge down from today

[Achilleas Chiras/EPA]

The National Meteorological Service has forecast some respite from the heat as of Saturday, with temperatures dropping below the 40 Celsius mark, particularly in the western and northern parts of the country, where local rainfall is likely.

Precipitation events may intensify overnight in Central and Eastern Macedonia. The weather service said northwesterly winds will be blowing at speeds of between 3 and 5 Beaufort.

Winds will reach up to 6 Beaufort in the southeastern Aegean and, later in the day, in the Ionian. 

Weather

