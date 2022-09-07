Protest against campus police turns violent

IMAGES

Unknown assailants vandalized turnstiles at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Tuesday, apparently in protest at the deployment of the newly created university police force. Student protests were also held at the Zografou campus of Athens University. The KNE youth wing of the Communist Party of Greece will hold a rally in central Athens Wednesday evening. The conservative government said it will not back down from purging campuses of rampant lawlessness. Meeting with representatives of the academic community, Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Lefteris Economou said that “on the government’s order and in full cooperation with the rectory authorities, the law will be enforced.” Opposition is expected to intensify when courses start in October. [Thestival.gr]

