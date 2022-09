Protesters of the animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) hold placards during a protest in central Syntagma square, Athens, Tuesday. PETA protested outside the Greek parliament demanding better treatment of donkeys and mules used by tourists on Santorini. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

