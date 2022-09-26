IMAGES

Athens University awarded for hands-on planet exhibition

An exhibition designed by an Athens University team to help visually impaired individuals get a better sense of the surface characteristics and environmental properties of the planets in our Solar System took the 2022 Europlanet Prize for Public Engagement at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) in Granada in Spain. The prize, which comes with a purse of 1,500 euros, was awarded to a team led by observational astrophysics lecturer Dr Kosmas Gazeas. “Planets in your Hands” comprises portable framed models of the planets’ surfaces that can be taken to schools, universities and other institutions for educational programs. [Athens University]

