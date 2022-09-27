IMAGES

Greek Breakfast at the Airport

Greek Breakfast at the Airport

The Greek hotel industry and Athens International Airport celebrated World Tourism Day at the airport on Monday with the serving of ‘Greek Breakfast.’ The event highlighted the gastronomic identity of Greece. In this context, the Chamber of Hotels, in cooperation with AIA and the Athens, Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Owners’ Association, offered breakfast in the Departures area of the airport. Speaking at the event, the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, said that the innovative ‘Greek Breakfast’ program, which was launched in 2010 by the chamber, has since enjoyed a very successful track record. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Tourism Initiative Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beacon of renewal
IMAGES

Beacon of renewal

Ioannina Castle now open to all
IMAGES

Ioannina Castle now open to all

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna
IMAGES

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna

Foreign students get taste of Greek culture
IMAGES

Foreign students get taste of Greek culture

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels
IMAGES

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels

A peek into Fassianos’ island getaway
IMAGES

A peek into Fassianos’ island getaway