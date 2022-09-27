Greek Breakfast at the Airport

The Greek hotel industry and Athens International Airport celebrated World Tourism Day at the airport on Monday with the serving of ‘Greek Breakfast.’ The event highlighted the gastronomic identity of Greece. In this context, the Chamber of Hotels, in cooperation with AIA and the Athens, Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Owners’ Association, offered breakfast in the Departures area of the airport. Speaking at the event, the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, said that the innovative ‘Greek Breakfast’ program, which was launched in 2010 by the chamber, has since enjoyed a very successful track record. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

