Androulakis meets Turkish NBA star and vocal Erdogan critic

Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, a vocal critic of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday met with socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis in Athens. The former Boston Celtics center thanked Greece for granting protection to the thousands of Turkish citizens who fled the country following Erdogan’s crackdown on domestic critics. Freedom, currently a free agent, also gifted Androulakis a Boston Celtics jersey with his name on it. The 30-year-old legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom in November last year to celebrate becoming a US citizen.

