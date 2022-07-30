IMAGES

AntetokounBros Academy celebrates season

[Andreas Simopoulos/Onassis Foundation/AMNA]

Teenagers celebrate the end of the third successful season at the AntetokounBros Academy, in a photo released on Friday. A community initiative by Giannis, Thanassis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo, the academy aims at empowering underprivileged youngsters in the same parts of the Athens where the brothers grew up before shooting to basketball stardom. The program is run with the support of Nike, Eurohoops and the Onassis Foundation, and this year benefited 100 young athletes and 12 junior coaches. [Andreas Simopoulos/Onassis Foundation/AMNA]

