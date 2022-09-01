Greece heads to Milan for EuroBasket championship

The players of the Greek national basketball team pose for a photo before boarding their plane on Wednesday for Milan which will host EuroBasket 2022. The Greek team, which includes NBA mega-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will face off with Croatia in Group 3 on Friday afternoon. According to a vote of the International Basketball Federation, FIBA Greece is considered the third favorite to win the gold medal behind France and Slovenia. Greece garnered 15.2% of votes, while France and Slovenia are tied for first place with 30.4%. Serbia was fourth with 12.7% in the pre-game polls. [Nikos Karanikolas/AMNA]

