Ho Chi Minh to get statue in Edessa, says FM

Greece will erect a bust of the late Vietnamese communist revolutionary leader and president Ho Chi Minh in the northern Greek city of Edessa to mark his contribution on the Macedonia Front during World War I, where he served in 1916 and 1917 in the French Army, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a tweet on Monday. The Greek official made the announcement while he was on an official visit to Vietnam, where he lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi and met with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his counterpart, Bui Thanh Son. Dendias was due to depart Hanoi for Cambodia, where he will participate in the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Phnom Penh. [Foreign Ministry Press Office/AMNA]

