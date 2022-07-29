Baerbock calls for EU solidarity with Greece

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (c) speaks with refugees at the Schisto camp, west of Athens, on Thursday. Baerbock, who was accompanied by Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, said Greece “deserves all of our solidarity” for safeguarding the EU’s external border and shouldering much of the refugee burden. Baerbock, formerly co-leader of Alliance 90/The Greens – now a junior partner in the German coalition government – commended Greece’s role in the Ukraine crisis and urged Aegean rivals Greece and Turkey to resolve disputes “through talks, not by escalating tensions.” Baerbock also visited a Holocaust memorial in Athens, while on Friday she will meet Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and FM Nikos Dendias. [AP]

