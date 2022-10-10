IMAGES

Cats and dogs reign on Syntagma Square

A rescue dog gets a closer sniff at the camera at the Pet Festival in downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square on Saturday. Marking World Animal Day, which was on October 4, the event was organized by the City of Athens to raise awareness about animal welfare, but also to showcase shelters and stray adoption and care programs run by local and non-governmental organizations across the country, and entice more volunteers to join the effort. One of the key events was the adoption fair for strays, including from Athens’ Socrates Animal Shelter. Opened last year, it has a capacity to host 90 dogs and cats. [AMNA]

Animal Protection

