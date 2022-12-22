A magical night of wishes
A bright scene will be set up on Christmas Eve at Kotzia Square in central Athens. The festivities will get under way with a special outdoor Christmas party organized by the Municipality of Athens starting at 5 p.m. in Kotzia Square. An hour later the fun will culminate with the magical “Night of Wishes,” in which young and old will have the opportunity to send hundreds of lanterns high into the sky with wishes for the coming year as a backdrop. The Municipality of Athens invites everyone to the decorated Kotzia Square on Saturday at 6 p.m.