IMAGES

Traffic grinds to a halt in capital

Traffic grinds to a halt in capital

A traffic jam on Kifissias Avenue, a main thoroughfare in Athens. Public transport workers went on a 24-hour strike on Wednesday in view of the passing of a draft law on public utilities (DEKO) in Parliament. The strike was called by the Athens Labor and Employment Center (EKA), which says that the law will disrupt the labor regime at public enterprises and organizations. In other words, it claims that the law, which allows the possibility of hiring temporary employees, will abolish full-time and permanent employment while, among other things, it will ‘annihilate’ the role of the state’s ASEP hiring agency in the recruitment system. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

Strike Transport City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Syntagma Square makeover starts coming together
IMAGES

Syntagma Square makeover starts coming together

City center a motorists’ nightmare
IMAGES

City center a motorists’ nightmare

Greece’s traditional kiosks fading away
IMAGES

Greece’s traditional kiosks fading away

Deconstructing Athens
IMAGES

Deconstructing Athens

Capital still plagued by traffic jams
IMAGES

Capital still plagued by traffic jams

Putting residents at the center of urban planning
IMAGES

Putting residents at the center of urban planning