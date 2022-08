Digging has gotten under way in the center of Athens for the Line 4 extension of the metro, which will have stops in downtown Kolonaki and Exarchia squares. According to the police, the project is expected to cause major traffic disruption until at least the middle of October as work is carried out on and around Akadimias Street, at the same time as Panepistimiou and Syntagma Square are getting makeovers. [Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

