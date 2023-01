Celebrated author Alki Zei (1923-2020) is seen in a file photo from 2012. The Culture Ministry has announced that it is declaring 2023 as the Literary Year of Alki Zei, with a rich program of events in honor of the late novelist and children’s book writer.

