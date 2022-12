Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros (r) greets a soldier during a tour around the Evros border region Thursday, in a picture made available Friday. Floros called for continued vigilance, while expressing confidence in the deterrence capability of the Hellenic Armed Forces.

