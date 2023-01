Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen on Friday during an inspection of a military guard on Gavdos, off Crete, during a visit for the Epiphany celebrations. The Greek premier sent a strong message to Ankara from the Aegean island, saying that Greece will not be told how to assert its sovereign rights.

