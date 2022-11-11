Greek-American lawmakers retain their House seats
Chris Pappas (D-NH), shown here being congratulated by supporters Tuesday night, was one of five Greek-American lawmakers re-elected to the House of Representatives. Pappas had been deemed “vulnerable” but, in the end, pulled off an eight-point victory. His fellow Democrat Dina Titus had a closer election in Nevada, while Democrat John Sarbanes (Maryland) and Republicans Gus Bilirakis (Florida) and Nicole Malliotakis (New York) romped to easy victories. Eleni Kounalakis (D) was easily re-elected lieutenant governor of California and Alexi Giannoulias, another Democrat, made a political comeback after 12 years as Illinois’ new secretary of state. [AP]