An unexpected visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou participated in the action of the Streetwork group of the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA) in central Athens on Monday. The team distributed safer use kits to drug users on the street as well as a Covid-19 personal protection kit, a snack and clothing. The president struck up conversations with users, who told her about doctors who have refused to treat them, bureaucratic hurdles they have trouble navigating, endless trouble with the police and the vicious cycle in which they are trapped. The ultimate goal of the Streetwork group is to raise awareness to include users within a therapeutic framework. In the meantime they focus on issues of safer drug use – 600,000 syringes were distributed in 2022 – the provision of primary healthcare and psychological support. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidential Office/Via InTime News]

