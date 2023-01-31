IMAGES

An unexpected visit

An unexpected visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou participated in the action of the Streetwork group of the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA) in central Athens on Monday. The team distributed safer use kits to drug users on the street as well as a Covid-19 personal protection kit, a snack and clothing. The president struck up conversations with users, who told her about doctors who have refused to treat them, bureaucratic hurdles they have trouble navigating, endless trouble with the police and the vicious cycle in which they are trapped. The ultimate goal of the Streetwork group is to raise awareness to include users within a therapeutic framework. In the meantime they focus on issues of safer drug use – 600,000 syringes were distributed in 2022 – the provision of primary healthcare and psychological support. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidential Office/Via InTime News]

Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The power of working together
IMAGES

The power of working together

Former Tenedos residents reminisce half a century after leaving
IMAGES

Former Tenedos residents reminisce half a century after leaving

Ioannina Castle now open to all
IMAGES

Ioannina Castle now open to all

Panigyria in full swing nationwide
IMAGES

Panigyria in full swing nationwide

Valentine’s Day marked in central Athens 
IMAGES

Valentine’s Day marked in central Athens 

Lab helps preserve cultural heritage
IMAGES

Lab helps preserve cultural heritage