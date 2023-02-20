Fishing for the best produce ahead of Clean Monday feast
A man shops for fresh fish and seafood delicacies at Athens’ central Varvakeios Market, as Orthodox Greeks prepare for the start of Lent on Clean Monday, a moving public holiday that comes on February 27 this year. The holiday is traditionally celebrated with a meat-free feast and – weather permitting – kite flying, a symbol of spiritual cleansing following the bacchanal of the three-week Carnival. This is the last week of the Carnival season, which culminates with fancy dress parades and other festive events, including many pagan customs related to the purging of evil, across the country this weekend. [InTime News]