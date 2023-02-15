IMAGES

National Archaeological Museum set for expansion

National Archaeological Museum set for expansion

The design for the renovation and expansion of the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, which was selected by an international committee from a total of 10 proposals, was presented Wednesday at an event attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The blueprint, which was presented by David Chipperfield Architects and Tombazis & Associates, focuses on the main building of the institution. One of the most exciting changes will be a subterranean extension beneath the grounds in front of Ludwig Lange and Ernst Ziller’s historic building, which will remain intact, while the landscaping around the museum will be altered dramatically. 

Museum Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The power of working together
IMAGES

The power of working together

Greek Breakfast at the Airport
IMAGES

Greek Breakfast at the Airport

Volunteer firemen on the front line
IMAGES

Volunteer firemen on the front line

Stephen Fry presents Parthenon Sculptures proposal
IMAGES

Stephen Fry presents Parthenon Sculptures proposal

Naoussa prepares for ancient revelries
IMAGES

Naoussa prepares for ancient revelries

Luxury apartments coming to former Minion department store
IMAGES

Luxury apartments coming to former Minion department store