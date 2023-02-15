National Archaeological Museum set for expansion
The design for the renovation and expansion of the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, which was selected by an international committee from a total of 10 proposals, was presented Wednesday at an event attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The blueprint, which was presented by David Chipperfield Architects and Tombazis & Associates, focuses on the main building of the institution. One of the most exciting changes will be a subterranean extension beneath the grounds in front of Ludwig Lange and Ernst Ziller’s historic building, which will remain intact, while the landscaping around the museum will be altered dramatically.