Train services resume on emotionally charged day

An aerial view of a train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route that resumed on Monday, 32 days after the train accident in Tempe in northern Greece. A stone-built chapel now stands on the site of the head-on collision. The moment when the inter-city passed the site of the fatal collision was a poignant one as the driver announced that he was ‘passing the spot’ where 57 people died. According to a Hellenic Train spokesman, a total of 101 people traveled from Athens to Thessaloniki, less than a third of capacity. The train had five passenger cars and 344 seats.

