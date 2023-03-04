Relatives seeking unaccounted-for passengers

Mirela Ruci reacts as she waits to hear news about her 22-year-old missing son Denis Ruci, outside a hospital in Larissa city, about 355 kilometers (222 miles) north of Athens, on Friday. She is among the relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for after the deadliest train crash in the country’s history outside a hospital in the city of Larissa. She is among the relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for after the deadliest train crash in the country’s history shortly before midnight on Tuesday, with the number of people killed so far standing at 57. On Friday recovery crews combed the debris for a third day. Calculating the death toll has proven challenging due to the force of the head-on collision and a subsequent fire. To determine the number, officials are comparing tissue samples to pieces of charred and mutilated remains. After the victims were identified using next-of-kin DNA samples, the remains were returned to relatives in closed caskets. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

