Singer Rena Koumioti, one of the most significant performers of the Greek Neo Kyma (new wave) movement passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Born in Athens to refugee parents from Smyrna and Istanbul, Koumioti made an impact in the 70s performing songs of the likes of composers Mimi Plessas.

