Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on Monday inaugurated the Archaeological Museum of Messara, in the region of Gortys on Crete. It is part of a network of museums set up to ‘strengthen the cultural identity of Crete.’ “Today, with the Messara Museum as a center – a project with a budget of around 8 million euros – we are creating Cultural Routes throughout the entire region, which includes major archaeological sites such as Gortys and Phaistos,” she said.

