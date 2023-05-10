Show of unity at Zappeion Hall

In a demonstration of unity within ruling New Democracy ahead of elections on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, along with former PMs Antonis Samaras and Kostas Karamanlis, spoke at an event at Zappeion Hall Tuesday commemorating Europe Day and Greece’s membership of the European Economic Community. Mitsotakis defended his government’s performance in the economy, migration and the handling of the pandemic. He emphasized that Greece is no longer in the same position as it was in 2015, 2012, or 2010, “when erroneous policies were imposed upon the country.” Samaras cautioned against outside pressure on Greece to make concessions of its national sovereignty “like the Prespes agreement.” Meanwhile, Karamanlis strongly criticized Turkish aggression and highlighted that ND is the only government capable of ensuring stability. [InTime News]

