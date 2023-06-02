Exhibition on first electric car built on Syros

In a brief, unique episode in world industrial history, Syros manufactured one of the first modern electric cars for three years (1973-1976). Today, half a century later, the Municipality of Ermoupoli-Syros is commemorating this pioneering achievement, designed by John Goulandris’ Enfield Automotive, with a special exhibition. One of the rare models, the Enfield 8000, which is “one of three currently in circulation around the world,” is on display at the Ermoupoli Industrial Museum and is proving to be a favorite among visitors to the island.

