Building a new life in Nea Kokkinia

A picture of the organized urban refugee settlement of Nea Kokkinia, located in present-day Nikaia, southwestern Athens, following the Asia Minor disaster of 1922 and the subsequent population exchange of 1923. An exhibition currently taking place at the Dinos Katsafanas Municipal Art Gallery showcases a wealth of archival material from that period, including artworks, clothing, personal heirlooms, photographs, and testimonies of those who resettled in Attica’s largest urban refugee settlement. The exhibition, running until May 19, was conceived in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the refugee settlement. [The Dildilian Family Archive]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy