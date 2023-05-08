Building a new life in Nea Kokkinia
A picture of the organized urban refugee settlement of Nea Kokkinia, located in present-day Nikaia, southwestern Athens, following the Asia Minor disaster of 1922 and the subsequent population exchange of 1923. An exhibition currently taking place at the Dinos Katsafanas Municipal Art Gallery showcases a wealth of archival material from that period, including artworks, clothing, personal heirlooms, photographs, and testimonies of those who resettled in Attica’s largest urban refugee settlement. The exhibition, running until May 19, was conceived in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the refugee settlement. [The Dildilian Family Archive]