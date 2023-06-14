Concerns over construction project in Schinias National Park

An ongoing construction project within the boundaries of Schinias National Park has sparked concerns regarding its potential environmental impact and violation of EU legislation. The project began with the presence of trailers in the area in 2014, which were as of 2018 replaced with permanent residences. Despite the land being privately owned, it falls under the category of designated forestland and is located within an environmentally protected area. The recent clearing activities undertaken have resulted in the destruction of sand dunes, which are protected under EU legislation. Consequently, questions have arisen regarding the potential negligence of the relevant municipal authorities and the regional forestry office. This matter was officially submitted to the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy