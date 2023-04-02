Construction running riot on Mykonos
A vast wall erected by a bar/restaurant is seen on Panormos beach on Mykonos. Kathimerini traveled to the popular Aegean island to investigate allegations of out-of-control building violations after the brutal attack on an archaeologist opposing such rampant construction. It found that 5,540 construction licenses were issued on the island in 2018-2023, of which 3,488 did not detail what they were for. “They get a license for a small project and then go ahead and do whatever they want,” an official with the Ephorate of Cycladic Antiquities, which claims that there are organized rackets operating behind the building boom, told Kathimerini. [Giorgos Lialios]