Fassianos studio on Kea opens to the public as a museum

The atelier of Greek painter Alekos Fassianos (1935-2022) on the island of Kea, which opened just once last year for an educational program for local children, will be open to all this year from July 15. The little house was Fassianos’ “home” when he returned from rainy Paris. ‘Slowly, my love for the sea made me settle in Kea, the beautiful island full of surprises,’ he was quoted as saying. He first visited Kea in 1967 and in the following years he spent his summers there. Here, he is pictured outside the grocery store “The Karthaia.” Fassianos’ studio is located in Ioulida. It will be open Thursdays to Sundays and will remain open until September 17. [Maria Karavia]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy