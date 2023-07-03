IMAGES

Fassianos studio on Kea opens to the public as a museum

Fassianos studio on Kea opens to the public as a museum

The atelier of Greek painter Alekos Fassianos (1935-2022) on the island of Kea, which opened just once last year for an educational program for local children, will be open to all this year from July 15. The little house was Fassianos’ “home” when he returned from rainy Paris. ‘Slowly, my love for the sea made me settle in Kea, the beautiful island full of surprises,’ he was quoted as saying. He first visited Kea in 1967 and in the following years he spent his summers there. Here, he is pictured outside the grocery store “The Karthaia.” Fassianos’ studio is located in Ioulida. It will be open Thursdays to Sundays and will remain open until September 17. [Maria Karavia]

Culture Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’
IMAGES

Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’

A peek into a master’s creative space
IMAGES

A peek into a master’s creative space

A peek into Fassianos’ island getaway
IMAGES

A peek into Fassianos’ island getaway

Debate erupts over corporate logos at ancient monuments
IMAGES

Debate erupts over corporate logos at ancient monuments

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power
IMAGES

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power

Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 
IMAGES

Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 