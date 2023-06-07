Debate erupts over corporate logos at ancient monuments

The use of the logos of multinational corporations at ancient monuments has caused a stir on social media, with critics expressing “horror,” “disgrace,” and crying, “Sacrilege.” The most recent controversy was created by the logos of Levi’s, McDonalds, Apple, Marlboro and other American companies on the sets of the “Madama Butterfly” opera presented at the Herod Atticus Theater (photo) by the Greek National Opera. A few days earlier, the Central Archaeological Council had expressed concerns about another logo, that of Coca-Cola, which is part of the set of “Medea,” to be staged at Epidaurus in July by director Frank Castorf.

