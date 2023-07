A volunteer with Dog’s Voice looks after a puppy rescued from this week’s Attica wildfires. The non-governmental organization took in 444 cats and dogs and managed to reunite or rehome most of them, with 74 still in its care at an emergency shelter set up at a disused quarry in the Athens suburb of Galatsi, it said in an announcement on Friday. [Dog’s Voice/Facebook]

