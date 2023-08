Photo released on Monday of the PASSEX (Passing Exercise) of the Nikiforos Fokas frigate with the Indian Destroyer (A/T) INS Chennai in the wider sea area east of Crete on Saturday. The drill executed communications, electronic warfare and advanced maneuvering.

