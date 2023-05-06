Iniochos 23 and Orion 23 successfully concluded
Military aircraft are seen participating in an exercise in a photo released on Saturday. The multinational exercises, Iniochos 23 and Orion 23, reached a successful conclusion on Friday. These exercises commenced on Monday, under the coordination of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS). The main objective of these exercises was to establish a highly realistic and dynamic operational environment, where the participating forces were tasked with navigating complex interagency collaborations to enhance interoperability, as well as strengthen their combat and deterrent capabilities. [GEETHA Press Office]