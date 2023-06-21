Post-war Athens at the National Gallery

With the exhibition “Urbanography,” curated by Syrago Tsiara, the National Gallery explores the urban transformation of Athens from 1950 to 1970 via the works of 78 artists. “It came out of a desire to seek out images of life in Athens, and thus to become part of a city where I was not raised in,” said Tsiara, director of the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum. The exhibition has 202 works and 22 short and feature films screened on three screens in fragments or in their entirety thanks to the collaboration between the gallery and the Greek Film Archive.

