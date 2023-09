The transport of products in the country is being carried out with great difficulty as the national highway connecting Athens and Thessaloniki remains flooded by the waters of the Pinios River at Girtoni for a fourth day. This has forced trucks to travel 250 kilometers out of the way to get the job done. Compounding matters, the railway network has also been badly damaged and it will take weeks to restore normal services. [Giorgos Kydonas/Intime News]

