Beaches cluttered with sun beds, umbrellas anger Paros residents

Aerial photographs of 2022 with the corresponding concession decisions for umbrellas and beds (in green), provided by the the Paros Citizens’ Movement in order to highlight the problem with the large excess of leases and the occupation, in some cases, of entire bays. Locals on up in arms over the occupation of most of the island’s beaches by rental businesses, which, they claim, are violating their contracts. “Unfortunately the situation is horrible. The four main problems are illegal occupation of beaches, illegal constructions, not respecting the distances on the leased beaches and music… Many well-known beaches, such as Faragas, Kolymbithres, Naoussa Park, Little and Big Santa Maria, Logaras and Aliki are 100% occupied. Whatever beaches are left free are far away and inaccessible,” said Christos Georgousis, the president of the Paros Citizens’ Movement, which has organized two protest events over the issue in the last month. For its part, the local municipality admits there is a problem but insists it is limited to a small number of beaches. However, the Paros Citizens’ Movement claims that the response of the municipality and the island’s control authorities has been sluggish. 

Tourism Crime Construction

