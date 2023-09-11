Questions raised over glaring shortcomings

A firefighter carries a resident from a village bordering the Pineios River on the Thessaly Plain, which turned into a vast lake, and where in some areas only the roofs of the houses protruded. The destruction in Thessaly is unprecedented. The Karditsa region, however, was also flooded three years ago due to the Ianos weather system. Questions are being asked why the flood control works announced at the time were never completed and why there was a breakdown in the chain of operational decisions when storm Daniel had already started last Monday to affect Magnesia and was moving westward. [

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy