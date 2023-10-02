IMAGES

The first internal climate refugees

The first internal climate refugees

Eleni Mitroussia, 76, stands besides what is left of her belongings in the village of Farkadona, in central Greece. The house where she had lived for 60 years was destroyed earlier in September, in the floods brought by Storm Daniel. But at least she has settled, for now, at a relative’s home. Many other villagers whose homes had been damaged by Daniel and who had since been living in tents were moved after recent heavy rain to a migrant reception facility some 20 kilometers to the east. A woman now staying at the facility told Kathimerini she used to pass the center and wonder “how can humans live in here? Now, we are.” [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

