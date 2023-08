Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy licking a fruit popsicle at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens, on Friday. With temperatures soaring to 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and expected to rise further, the zoo is providing frozen meals to a wide variety of animals to help them cope with the scorching conditions during the fourth heatwave in less than a month. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

