BM floats temporary loan of Parthenon Sculptures
The chairman of the British Museum, George Osborne, has said a temporary loan of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece could be made in exchange for antiquities that have never been seen in the UK before. “I think it’s worth exploring – and I’ve been in direct talks with the Greek government about this – is there some sort of arrangement that would allow some of the sculptures to spend some of their time in Greece?” he told a British Parliament committee. “We want to create a proper partnership that would mean objects from Greece coming here, objects that have potentially never left Greece before and certainly never been seen before, and objects from the Parthenon collection potentially traveling to Greece,” he added.